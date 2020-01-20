|
Ludwig (Lou) Doerrler
July 21, 1930 - Jan. 20, 2020
Lou Doerrler, 89, of Ormond Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on January 20th, 2020. Lou was born on July 21st, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Louis and Elizabeth Doerrler. He served his military years as a Marine in Korea and was honorably discharged on October 21st, 1953. On July 4, 1957, he married the love of his life, Linda, and together they had one son, William, born on May 31st, 1959. The family lived in Queens, NY, until Lou retired from the Department of Agriculture after 35 years as a meat inspector. After retirement in 1991, Lou and Linda moved to Ormond Beach, FL where they enjoyed traveling, playing card games with family and friends, and shopping at the local flea markets. Lou is survived by his wife, Linda; son William; daughter-in-law, Karen, and three grandchildren, Linda, Andrew, and Erica. The family will receive friends for a celebration of life from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020