Lula Mae Warner Jones Turner
Oct. 3, 1926 - Dec. 4, 2019
On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Lula Mae "Lou" (Jones) Turner passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Lou was born in Patterson, Georgia to John Hardy and Goldie Warner. She was ,the oldest and last of her 8 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Turner, married 36 years. She leaves four daughters Ginny Sanders, Betty (Richard) Guerin, Nancy Marsh, and Shirley (Julian) Newland. Two sons preceded in death Donald (Don) and Ronald (Ronnie) Jones. Five grandchildren, Cam (Michael) Rogers, Kevin and Jill Waterman, Tony (Andrea) Guerin, and Johanna (Jason) Longfellow. Six great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Mikenna and Cayson Rogers, Wyatt and Raelyn Guerin, and Jace Longfellow. When she was young, she had deep red hair with a temper to match! She was known by her spirited personality by her many friends she made at the Prince of Peace Villas where she resided. She grew up in Atkinson, Georgia and learned at a very young age to live on a farm. She could tell you quite a lot about farming and Southern cooking. To go to "Aunt Red's" house for a Sunday dinner was a treat by relatives! We will miss this Matriarch of our family very much. Gone, is a lot of history of our family. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020