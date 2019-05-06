|
|
Lula Naomi McLaurin
04/30/2019
Lula Naomi Tinnin McLaurin, 102, of Palm Coast, formerly Arlington, VA., transitioned on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A native of Mebane, NC, she was educated at Berry O'Kelly Training School near Raleigh, NC. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics at Shaw University. She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She was a longtime dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Arlington. In 1998 she united with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Palm Coast after her husband transitioned. She was employed as an accounting clerk at the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. Naomi was preceded into eternal rest by her parents, Alexander and Patience Tinnin; husband of 57 years, Arthur Leroy "Mac" McLaurin; and daughter, Yvonne Jukes. She leaves to cherish sweet memories: her son, Leon (Patricia) McLaurin; son-in-law, Jimmie Jukes; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two adopted sons, Robert Mobley and Leonard Powell; and a host of other family and friends. Public visitation: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., with 12 noon Life Celebration on Wednesday, May 8, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway South, Palm Coast, Rev. Edwin Coffie, M.Div., Pastor, officiating. McLaurin family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. or greene.funeralplan2.com. Public visitation: 10-11 a.m., with 11 a.m. Life Celebration on Saturday, May 11, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1601 S. 13th Road, Arlington, VA 22204. Interment: National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA by Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. Local arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2019