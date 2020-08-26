1/1
Luther E. Brown
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luther E. Brown
Aug. 18, 1954 - Aug. 18, 2020
Luther Emanuel "Tip" Brown, 66, Daytona Beach, FL, passed suddenly on August 18, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Luther was born on August 18, 1954 to the late Rudolph and Mattie Brown of Ormond Beach. Luther was a 1972 graduate of Seabreeze High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1972 and after completing Hospital Corps School, he honorably served aboard the USS Kilauea as a Medic until August 1976 and later served in the Navy Reserve. Before his retirement he worked for the VA Hospital at Lake Nona. He was a talented artist. Luther leaves to cherish his memory, Sisters: Jeanette Cook, Richmond, VA; Vivian Reed and Claudia McConnehead, Daytona Beach. Brothers: Rudolph and Solomon Brown, Palm Coast; Curtis and Ronnie Brown, Daytona Beach. 5 nieces, 5 nephews and a host of other great nephews, cousins and family. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Daytona Beach, FL. Graveside military service will be 11 AM Friday, August 28, 2020, Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Hwy 1, North Mims, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved