Luther E. BrownAug. 18, 1954 - Aug. 18, 2020Luther Emanuel "Tip" Brown, 66, Daytona Beach, FL, passed suddenly on August 18, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Luther was born on August 18, 1954 to the late Rudolph and Mattie Brown of Ormond Beach. Luther was a 1972 graduate of Seabreeze High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1972 and after completing Hospital Corps School, he honorably served aboard the USS Kilauea as a Medic until August 1976 and later served in the Navy Reserve. Before his retirement he worked for the VA Hospital at Lake Nona. He was a talented artist. Luther leaves to cherish his memory, Sisters: Jeanette Cook, Richmond, VA; Vivian Reed and Claudia McConnehead, Daytona Beach. Brothers: Rudolph and Solomon Brown, Palm Coast; Curtis and Ronnie Brown, Daytona Beach. 5 nieces, 5 nephews and a host of other great nephews, cousins and family. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Daytona Beach, FL. Graveside military service will be 11 AM Friday, August 28, 2020, Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Hwy 1, North Mims, FL.