Luther James LawsApril 9, 1930 - July 6, 2020Graveside Services for Mr. Luther James Laws, 90, Daytona Beach, passed on July 6, 2020, at home, will be 11AM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Ararat Cemetery with Mr. James Daniels, a special friend, officiating . Under CDC guided, limited, socially-distancing , Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PMtoday (Fri. July 10) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Laws was born April 9, 1930 to the late Gussie and Fred Laws in Armstrong, FL. He was a 1950 graduate of the former Campbell Street Senior HighSchool, served in the U.S. Army and was a retired auto mechanic for Ford Motor Co. He was also a member of the Distinquished Gentlemen's Club of the City of Daytona Beach. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mims Laws; He is survived by his children, June Laws, Daytona Beach, and Lutheria Laws Rooke (Richard), Orlando,; 6 grandchildren, Andrew, Evan and Kristopher Martin, Richard ,Jr., Rikkesha and Erica Rooke; 4 great grandchildren, Arik Denmark, A'Mari Richardson, Kennedy Postell andKy'rie White,; nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.