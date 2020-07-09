1/1
Luther James Laws
1930 - 2020
April 9, 1930 - July 6, 2020
Graveside Services for Mr. Luther James Laws, 90, Daytona Beach, passed on July 6, 2020, at home, will be 11AM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Ararat Cemetery with Mr. James Daniels, a special friend, officiating . Under CDC guided, limited, socially-distancing , Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM
today (Fri. July 10) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Laws was born April 9, 1930 to the late Gussie and Fred Laws in Armstrong, FL. He was a 1950 graduate of the former Campbell Street Senior High
School, served in the U.S. Army and was a retired auto mechanic for Ford Motor Co. He was also a member of the Distinquished Gentlemen's Club of the City of Daytona Beach. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mims Laws; He is survived by his children, June Laws, Daytona Beach, and Lutheria Laws Rooke (Richard), Orlando,; 6 grandchildren, Andrew, Evan and Kristopher Martin, Richard ,Jr., Rikkesha and Erica Rooke; 4 great grandchildren, Arik Denmark, A'Mari Richardson, Kennedy Postell and
Ky'rie White,; nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
