Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
500 Colfax Dr.
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia A. Anderson


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia A. Anderson Obituary
Lydia A. Anderson
Dec. 31, 1952 - Sept. 15, 2019
Lydia A. Anderson was born Dec. 31, 1952 in Brooksville, FL to the late Connie and Jerry Dixon. She passed away on September 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL. She was known affectionately as "Geraldine" by family and childhood friends. Lydia was a 1970 graduate of Mainland High School. As a youth, she enjoyed dancing and skating. She was an avid reader, music lover, and movie enthusiast. Throughout her life, she had an enduring love for Almighty God Jehovah; and her faith remained unchanged to the end. Lydia loved and cared about people, but had a special love for children. During her years of employment, she worked for Halifax Health, the City of Daytona Beach, and First Data Corporation. She is survived by her husband: Leo Anderson, Daytona Beach, FL; three sons: Michael Anderson (Lucretia) Gainesville, FL; Steven Anderson, Deltona, FL; and Christopher Anderson, Daytona Beach, FL; two grandchildren: Marcus Anderson and Alana Anderson, of Deltona FL; five siblings: Judy Howard, Palm Coast, FL; Emma Southall (Ken), Daytona Beach, FL; Jerry Dixon, Jr, (Martha), Apopka, FL; Lavonia Dixon (deceased); Alice Faye Baker (deceased); two brothers-in-law: Joseph Anderson (Melsinia), Killeen, Texas; Leonard Anderson (Annette) Daytona Beach, FL; the sisters-in-law: Delores Jones, Patricia Gilyard, Virginia Bines (Larry), Bertha Redding, Frances Hall, all of Palm Coast, FL; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 500 Colfax Dr., Daytona Beach, FL.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now