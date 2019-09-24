|
Lydia A. Anderson
Dec. 31, 1952 - Sept. 15, 2019
Lydia A. Anderson was born Dec. 31, 1952 in Brooksville, FL to the late Connie and Jerry Dixon. She passed away on September 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL. She was known affectionately as "Geraldine" by family and childhood friends. Lydia was a 1970 graduate of Mainland High School. As a youth, she enjoyed dancing and skating. She was an avid reader, music lover, and movie enthusiast. Throughout her life, she had an enduring love for Almighty God Jehovah; and her faith remained unchanged to the end. Lydia loved and cared about people, but had a special love for children. During her years of employment, she worked for Halifax Health, the City of Daytona Beach, and First Data Corporation. She is survived by her husband: Leo Anderson, Daytona Beach, FL; three sons: Michael Anderson (Lucretia) Gainesville, FL; Steven Anderson, Deltona, FL; and Christopher Anderson, Daytona Beach, FL; two grandchildren: Marcus Anderson and Alana Anderson, of Deltona FL; five siblings: Judy Howard, Palm Coast, FL; Emma Southall (Ken), Daytona Beach, FL; Jerry Dixon, Jr, (Martha), Apopka, FL; Lavonia Dixon (deceased); Alice Faye Baker (deceased); two brothers-in-law: Joseph Anderson (Melsinia), Killeen, Texas; Leonard Anderson (Annette) Daytona Beach, FL; the sisters-in-law: Delores Jones, Patricia Gilyard, Virginia Bines (Larry), Bertha Redding, Frances Hall, all of Palm Coast, FL; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 500 Colfax Dr., Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019