Lydia D. Brenner
04/08/2019
Lydia D. Brenner, 93, of Deltona, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, of 36 years, Bernhard "Bernie" Brenner; parents Wm. Bryan and Edna Denston; sister Shirley Edna Barbas and brother Thomas Durant "Duke" Denston. She is survives by her brother William Bryan "Ike" Denston, Jr (Shirley); sons Lloyd William "Bill" Gibbons (Sharon), Charles William "Bud" Gibbons, III (Patti) and daughter Lydia "Jan" Sullivan (Steve); grandchildren Thom, Charlie (Jennie), Elizabeth, Bryan (Theresa), Lindsay (Chad), Katelynd, Sami, Nikki and Zach; great grandchildren Lexi, Charlie, Lewie, Findley and a new great grandson yet to be named. Lydia worked in the nursing career until she was 86 years old and was very upset when it was time to stop. She began her life as a helping hand on her family farm and taking care of her baby brother. She would hide her tools under the house so none of the other children would find them. Her drive to work did not stop until her illness took its place. Her kindness, humility and giving spirit made everyone she met fall in love with her. Lydia Brenner had a beautiful operatic voice and wanted to attend a school for the arts. However, she and her sister had an opportunity to attend Nursing school in Philadelphia, paid by the government during WWII. They were both honored to do their share. Services will be held at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL. Open visitation will be from 12pm to 1pm. Memorial services will follow on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Deland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019