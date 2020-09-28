Lynda Campbell
12/12/1954 - 09/26/2020
LYNDA CAMPBELL, 65, of Berea, Kentucky, died on September 26th, after 18 years pursuing a full, active life with a breast cancer that metastasized and brought an end to her time in this world. Throughout her life Lynda's engagingly gregarious, lightness of being belied a fierce competitiveness, a sharp, nimble mind, a zealous commitment to justice for all, and, for nearly 20 years, a stalwart, stubborn realism while living well with cancer.
Lynda graduated Seabreeze Senior High School in 1973 and then earned degrees from the University of Florida and the Florida State University College of Law. For nearly 30 years Lynda worked tirelessly as a criminal defense attorney, providing quality legal services as a public defender for those unable to afford a lawyer. In 2007 the state of Kentucky recognized Lynda's work and commitment with the Nelson Mandela Lifetime Achievement Award for "dedicated services & outstanding achievements in advocating the right to counsel for poor criminal defendants." Throughout her life she was avid about her tennis, golf, and SCRABBLE, enjoyed beaches, snorkeling and hiking, and loved adventure in frequent domestic and international travel with her husband (Lesotho, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, the Caribbean, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, America's western parks and wilderness areas). Lynda's zest for life and extraordinary fortitude pervaded her work and all facets of her life to the end.
Born in Dallas and raised in Miami and Daytona Beach, Florida, by the late Donald and Jeanne Campbell, Lynda moved to Berea in 1983, when her husband, Bob Hoag, joined the faculty at Berea College. Lynda's family, especially, lives on with many a marvelous memory: her husband of 39 years, Bob Hoag, of Berea; two sons, Scott Hoag (Sarah) of Washington, D.C., and Bryan Hoag (Heather) and grandson, Carter, of Ft. Collins, Colorado; a brother, John (Kathy), of Dutton, Alabama; and in the Daytona area, two brothers – D.J. (Roberta) and Steve (Carol) - and two sisters – Pat Weber (Mike) and Carolyn Pratt (Rick) – a mother-in-law, Eleanor H. Frye – and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
