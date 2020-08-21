Lynn Henningsen

01/09/1938 - 08/19/2020

Lynn Aileen Henningsen, nee Eisenhauer, of Ormond Beach, Florida, former longtime resident of Centerport NY, was called to be with the lord, Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. Lynn passed away peacefully with family by her side. Loving wife of John Henningsen, married for 57 years. Adored mother "Queen Mum," of Dana (Douglas) O'Connor, of Huntington, NY; David (Bronwyn) Henningsen, of Northport, NY; Holli (Theo) Henningsen Jerdes of Olympia, WA. Cherished Grandmother "Mirmum" of Douglas, Austin, Danielle, Erin, Nyah, and Bodhi. She leaves behind many more loved family members. She is predeceased by her brother Bob, brother Larry, nephew PJ, and sister in law Ginny. Lynn was born January, 9th, 1938 on Long Island, New York to Larry and Aileen Eisenhauer. She graduated from Our lady of Mercy Academy, Class of 1955, and received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from LeMoyne College, class of 1960. She was an amazing woman of love and light. Lynn was a social butterfly throughout her 82 rotations around the sun. She was a woman of faith. She was an avid tennis player and loved to dance. She modeled volunteerism for all. She had a sarcastic sense of humor and was known for never missing a party. She was a lover of animals, especially her dog Sugar. She was loved by all and had a gift for making friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Stewart F. Meyer Hospice, Palm Coast, Fl.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store