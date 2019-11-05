Home

Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Lynn M. Billups


1951 - 2019
Lynn M. Billups Obituary
Lynn M. Billups
January 12, 1951 - November 2, 2019
Lynn M. Billups, 68, a resident of Bunnell, FL, passed away at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Lynn was born to Earl and Germaine Farrow in Minneapolis, MN on January 12, 1951. She was a registered nurse, and for many years before her retirement, Lynn worked as a dialysis care nurse. She will be missed dearly by her husband, Robert W. Billups Jr.; her 2 daughters, Suzan and Linda Foroughi; her husband Robert's children, Robert Billups, Jeanette Gary, Lori Billups, and Michelle Rene Herman; her sister Barbara Pivec and her 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held privately.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
