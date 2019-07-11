|
|
Lynne Bulman
September 2, 1957 - July 3, 2019
Lynne Bulman, age 61, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Lynne, as her friends and family called her, was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 2, 1957 to the late Frederick and Grace Bulman, and her brother Rick Bulman. Lynne loved animals, spending time with family and friends, and social gatherings. Survivors include her cousins Laurie and her husband David Thornton, Marianne Robison and Cindy Libby. A celebration of life service for Lynne will be held on July 20, 2019 at Woodward Funeral Home, 1780 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 at 11:00am with Pastor Earl Kelly officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 14, 2019