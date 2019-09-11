|
|
Lynne Marie Henry
Feb. 21, 1940 - Sept. 7, 2019
Loving mother and grandmother, Lynne Marie Henry, 79, of Port Orange, Florida entered into rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Lynne was born on February 21, 1940 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late John McNeal Sherrill and Ruth Sherrill Givin. She retired from Zayre Corporation in Winchester, Virginia and moved to Port Orange in 2004. She was a long time parishioner of Front Royal (Virginia) United Methodist Church. Lynne was preceded in death by her step-father, James Givin, her sister Anne Brady, and her grandson, Stephen Michael Henry. Those left behind to Cherish Lynne's memory include her companion, Tom Williams of Port Orange, her two sons David Henry Jr. (Michele) of Mineral, Virginia and Stephen Henry (Shelley) of Richmond Hill, Georgia; her three grandchildren, Lee Henry (Sarah), Amber Owens (Josh), and Shane Henry and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:15 prior to the service. Interment at Daytona Memorial Park will immediately follow Lynne's Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in Lynne's name to: Rettsyndrome.org. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019