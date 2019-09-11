Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Marie Henry


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynne Marie Henry Obituary
Lynne Marie Henry
Feb. 21, 1940 - Sept. 7, 2019
Loving mother and grandmother, Lynne Marie Henry, 79, of Port Orange, Florida entered into rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Lynne was born on February 21, 1940 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late John McNeal Sherrill and Ruth Sherrill Givin. She retired from Zayre Corporation in Winchester, Virginia and moved to Port Orange in 2004. She was a long time parishioner of Front Royal (Virginia) United Methodist Church. Lynne was preceded in death by her step-father, James Givin, her sister Anne Brady, and her grandson, Stephen Michael Henry. Those left behind to Cherish Lynne's memory include her companion, Tom Williams of Port Orange, her two sons David Henry Jr. (Michele) of Mineral, Virginia and Stephen Henry (Shelley) of Richmond Hill, Georgia; her three grandchildren, Lee Henry (Sarah), Amber Owens (Josh), and Shane Henry and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:15 prior to the service. Interment at Daytona Memorial Park will immediately follow Lynne's Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in Lynne's name to: Rettsyndrome.org. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now