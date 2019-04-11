|
Mabel (Mae) Norton
07/12/1937 - 03/27/2019
Mabel (Mae), 81, of Deland, Florida, passed away March 27, 2019 at the Advent Health Hospice Facility in Orange City. She truly was a gift from God, born with a fighting spirit and unique personality that touched many lives. Mae was born in Hoboken, NJ on July 12, 1937 to Martin and Bella McCarty. Mae worked faithfully for Maxwell Coffee for over 30 years in New Jersey. She enjoyed bingo, traveling, and casino gambling. In addition, she was a friend of Bill W. living "One Day at a Time". She is survived by three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at St Peter's Catholic Church on New York Avenue in DeLand at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Mae asked for a donation to a .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019