Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Wildman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Smith "Dolly" Wildman


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mable Smith "Dolly" Wildman Obituary
Mable "Dolly" Smith Wildman
05/26/1945 - 02/02/2019
Mable "Dolly" Smith Wildman, 73, of Ormond Beach, was born May 26, 1945 and went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2019. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones, under the care of Kindred Hospice. She was an entrepreneur and very active in her community before illness and disability forced her to retire. She graduated from DBCC with her Photography Degree and worked for the Daytona Beach News Journal as a freelance photographer and writer for the Neighbors Section. She loved to submit her photos to the Casements where she won several awards, and was a member of the Florida Professional Photographers Inc. Dolly was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, and a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by her daughters, Denice Cook (Howard), Sandra Unger (Christopher), granddaughter Alisha Herzberg (Andrew), son Will Arnett, and her sister and best friend, Janet Hendrix.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.