Mable "Dolly" Smith Wildman
05/26/1945 - 02/02/2019
Mable "Dolly" Smith Wildman, 73, of Ormond Beach, was born May 26, 1945 and went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2019. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones, under the care of Kindred Hospice. She was an entrepreneur and very active in her community before illness and disability forced her to retire. She graduated from DBCC with her Photography Degree and worked for the Daytona Beach News Journal as a freelance photographer and writer for the Neighbors Section. She loved to submit her photos to the Casements where she won several awards, and was a member of the Florida Professional Photographers Inc. Dolly was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, and a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by her daughters, Denice Cook (Howard), Sandra Unger (Christopher), granddaughter Alisha Herzberg (Andrew), son Will Arnett, and her sister and best friend, Janet Hendrix.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019