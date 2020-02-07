|
Mac McEarlean
May 10, 1951 - January 30, 2020
Mac McErlean, 68, Oak Hill, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Mac was born in Sag Harbor, NY to Harold and Viola McErlean. He moved to Orlando in 1973 from Sag Harbor and then to Enterprise in 1988 before moving to Oak Hill in 2003. During that time, he was a distributor for Mac Tools in the Daytona Beach area. He was also a master technician at Longwood Lincoln Mercury for a total of 38 years. Some of Mac's life interests were boating, fishing, shrimping, clamming and cooking. After retiring, Mac took up selling tools at various flea markets and later in life he loved traveling across the country with his wife. Survivors include his wife, Donna; two daughters, Susan Sanderson of The Villages and Michaela (Brook) Phillips of Boulder, CO; two brothers, Tom and Paul; one sister, Linda Casinover; two granddaughters, Tabetha and Mary Childs; two great granddaughters, Tamara Williams and Taylor Morris. He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith and grandson, Kent Morris. Mac will be remembered as a kind and caring man who was loved by many. Celebration of Life will be 1 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Half Wall Restaurant & Brewery, 1889 S. R. 44, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Florida Pointer Rescue, 975 Lake Ashby Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
