Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Madeline J. Dixon


1937 - 2019
Madeline J. Dixon Obituary
Madeline J. Dixon
October 21, 1937 - August 22, 2019
Madeline J. Dixon, 81, of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Man, WV, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 22 following a short illness. She was born in Logan, WV, October 21, 1937 to the late Dominick and Josephine Pecora Tallarico. She was predeceased by son Michael Dixon, sisters Frances (Roy) Hager, Louise (Jimmie) Chandler, Brothers Joe Tallarico (Jean), Tony Tallarico (Ann).
She is survived by husband Charles Dixon of 63 years, daughter Robin Greene (Bill Alderman), sons Tim (Debbie) Dixon, Patrick Dixon (Sandy Perry), Chris Dixon (Katie Dickson). Five grandchildren: Matthew Greene, Brian Dixon, Julianne Dixon, Quintin Dixon, Hannah Dixon, brother Ralph (Frances) Tallarico, brother-in-law Jim Dixon. Along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
