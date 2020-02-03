|
Madelyn V. Robinson
Oct. 2, 1939 - Jan. 26, 2020
Madelyn V. Robinson, age 80 of Daytona Beach, FL has gone on to glory and is rejoicing with the angels in Heaven. She passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, January 26th surrounded by her beloved Husband George Robinson and her loving Family.
Madelyn was born in NYC and lived in Wallingford, Connecticut before semi-retiring with George to Daytona Beach, FL, 26 years ago. Madelyn is survived by her loving, devoted husband George of 51 years, two caring sister in-laws, Maryphyllis Locricchio (New Jersey), Stacy Robinson (Daytona Beach and NJ) and a brother in-law, Kenneth Robinson (Daytona Beach and New Jersey), a son Kenneth Robinson (Rachel) (Daytona Beach), two grandchildren Kenneth (Junior) and Kaitlyn, three great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Dale Woodward (Daytona Beach) is in charge and there will be a Memorial Funeral Mass held at St. Brendan's Church on Thursday, February 6th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, mass cards would be appreciated.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020