Mae Belle Hancock
October 1, 2019
Mae B. Hancock, 86, of Daytona Beach, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Viewing will be Sunday, October 6, 2019, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL. Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Monday, October 7, 2019 at Lawtey Church of Christ, 22916 Lynwood Ave., Lawtey, FL. No viewing at the service. Burial will be in Lawtey Peetsville Cemetery. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019