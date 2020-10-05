Mae Elizabeth (Lib) Hudson10/13/1926 - 10/02/2020On Friday, October 2, 2020, the earthly journey of Mae Elizabeth (Lib) Hudson came to an end, fulfilling her heartfelt desire to be with Jesus. Lib was 93 years old, having been born October 13, 1926 to Ralph Walter and Annie Cline Setzer in Conover, North Carolina. She graduated from Newton-Conover High School and attend Carolina's College of Health Sciences – graduating as a Registered Nurse April 5, 1947. Her desire to become a nurse began in high school when she was hospitalized for a week with appendicitis. During that stay, she recalls being fascinated with and studying the care she received, fueling a passion in her and a career that spanned a lifetime. She began working in that Winston Salem, North Carolina hospital during World War II, and recalled being in the emergency room when she learned that President Roosevelt had died. After training, Lib became a Labor and Delivery nurse at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. In later years, after staying home with her children, Lib returned to work as a venipuncture nurse for the American Red Cross in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was a pioneer as one of the first nurses in the state of Florida to do "by hand" pheresis plasma exchange drawings. She was sought after by hospitals and doctors alike to administer and train on this important process.On April 30, 1960, Lib married, and is survived by, the love of her life, Milton L. (Roy) Hudson; they celebrated 60 years of marriage in April of this year. They were blessed to still reside in the home they bought in 1968 after moving to Daytona Beach one year previously. Lib and Roy have four children that are the pride and joy of their lives: Les (Carol) Hudson of Tucson, AZ, Nancy (Mark) Smith of Shelbyville, IN, David (Midge) Hudson of Port Orange, FL and Katie (Scott) Henderson of Bloomington, IL. Next to her faith, Lib considered family the most important thing in life: she and Roy were blessed with 14 grandchildren - Mike, Melody, Mindy, Brian, Chris, Jennifer, Cory, Kati, Michelle, Michael, Josh, Katie Lynn, Benjamin, Grace, and also 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.Lib was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ralph and Annie Setzer, her in-laws Milton Ingram and Ethna Wynelle Hudson and one dear brother, Robert Ernest Setzer. Her dear sister-in-law, Cora (Jerome) Ingle survives, as do other dear relatives from her home state of North Carolina, including Darwin (Susan) Cline.Lib's lifelong faith in Jesus was the cornerstone on which she built her life, and her deep longing for all to have a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior resulted in many connections over the years. She and Roy attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church and then, for the last 40 + years, Trinity Lutheran Church in Holly Hill, Florida. Dear friend and former Pastor Phil Vangen will, together with the Reverend Paul Sizemore, host her funeral service at Trinity Lutheran on Thursday, October 8 at 11 am. Lohman Funeral Home in Port Orange is in charge.The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Halifax Health Hospice for making Lib's final days so peaceful. They would suggest donations in Elizabeth Hudson's name to this facility (3800 Woodbine, Port Orange) or to Trinity Lutheran Church, (1205 Ridgewood Avenue; Holly Hill).Several things permeated Lib – aka "Momma's" - final days, and she would want us to share: first, her love for music, especially old hymns, were a great source of comfort, as were an endless number of Bible verses and chapters (John 14:1-6 among them) that she would recite repeatedly and knew word for word. Two phrases became her daily, sometimes hourly "go tos:" "Love you lots," a phrase son David never left without saying, and "I am ok; God is in control;" Love for friends and family and a dedication to her faith were practiced with her whole heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Rest well "Baby," Momma, Grandma, Mamaw, Great-Grandma, Lib, Mrs. Hudson - until we meet again.