|
|
Mae Margaret Havarn Holmes
Nov. 10, 1926 - Feb. 3, 2020
Mae Holmes, formerly of Matawan, New Jersey, who since 1979 resided in Holly Hill and South Daytona, Florida, died February 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Mae was born in Newark, New Jersey on November 10, 1926. She was one of two children born to Michael and Ann (Hadley) Havarn of Cliffwood, N.J. After graduating from Matawan High School in 1943 she worked as a secretary for many years at several large New Jersey chemical companies. In 1945 she married Harold Holmes at First Baptist Church, Matawan. She and Harold (WWII naval veteran) had three daughters: Lynda Holmes Hartley, Jacqueline O'keefe and Joanne Reynolds. Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, sister Maryanne Havarn Hussey, of Nederland, Texas and daughter Joanne Reynolds, of Ormond Beach, Florida. Mae leaves behind her daughter Lynda and husband Cliff Hartley (grandchildren Michael Artelli and Megan Davis); daughter Jacqueline OKeefe (grandchildren Charles, Jason, Shawn and April O'Keefe); grandson Brian Sims, and 18 great grandchildren. Mae was an active member of Central Baptist Church, Daytona Beach, Florida. She was fond of bowling, bingo, traveling, dearly enjoyed regularly playing cards with her many close friends in the South Daytona area and "doting" over her grand- and great-grandchildren. Please join Mae's friends and relatives for a Memorial Service in her honor at Central Baptist Church, 142 Fairway Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida, at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 22nd.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020