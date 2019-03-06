Home

Magdalena Ceide
Magdalena Prieto Ceide
05/24/1930 - 03/05/2019
Magdalena Prieto Ceide, 88, of Daytona Beach, passed away March 5th 2019. She was born in Cebreros, Avila, Spain on May 24th 1930. She was married to Raul Ceide on January 6th 1962. Magdalena had an early career in the garment industry as a Dressmaker before owning and operating a bakery / delicatessen along with her husband Raul in New Jersey and in Montreal, Canada. She was predeceased by her parents Hipolito Prieto and Ramona Lopez as well as her brother Mario Prieto of Bayonne, New Jersey. She is survived by her husband Raul and sons Raul J. Ceide, daughter-in-law Lisa, granddaughter Jennifer (Matt) and Richard Ceide, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, granddaughters Amanda and Amaya. She is also survived by her sister Carmen Corral of Montreal, Canada. She will always be remembered by her many nieces and nephews as well numerous cousins and relatives both here and in her home country of Spain. Family will receive friends on Friday, at 1:00PM, March 8th 2019, at Volusia Memorial-Ormond Beach Funeral Home at 548 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, Florida. Graveside services will be held Friday, at 2:00PM at Volusia Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the Ceide family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
