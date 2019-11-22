Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Mahlon Alan "Butch" Beer


1942 - 2019
Mahlon "Butch" Alan Beer
August 8, 1942 - November 18, 2019
Mahlon "Butch" Alan Beer, Age 77, of Ormond Beach, FL unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 18, 2019. Butch was born August 8, 1942 to James and Beulah Beer in Quakertown, PA. They moved to Florida in 1954. Butch graduated from Mainland High School in 1960 and entered the United States Air Force in 1961 to 1965. Shortly after getting out of the Air Force he started with Florida Power and Light (FPL), where he worked for 31 years and retired at the age of 55 in 1997. During his retirement he and his wife, June, enjoyed traveling throughout the country in their motorhome and made many friends workamping in various states and campgrounds. Butch also enjoyed boating, diving, fishing, camping, motorcycles, NASCAR races and spending time with family and friends. Butch is survived by his loving spouse of 26 years, June Beer; his children: Christopher Beer (Stephanie), Tammie Siner (Neal Jr.) and Allison Godwin. His 5 grandsons: Neal Irvine Siner III, Landon Alan Siner, Holden Mahlon Beer, Traxton Wyatt Beer and Jace Thomas Beer. Sister: Connie O'Neill (Joe). Butch always had a positive attitude and a zest for life. He was always looking forward to his next adventure. A visitation for "Butch" will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, Florida 32174, with a Celebration of Life service at 4:30 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com for the Beer family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
