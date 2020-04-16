|
Maj. William Henry Farrell
12/5/1934 - 3/27/2020
William Henry Farrell passed away peacefully with his son and daughter around him on Friday, March 27th, 2020. Funeral services are pending at this time.
"Bill" was born in New Jersey on December 5th, 1934. He was a Major in the Air Force where he navigated bombers in the Vietnam War. He graduated from Stetson University with a Master's in Education. He was a Social Studies teacher at DeLand High School and Junior High for more than 20 years when he semi-retired to teach at DBCC. His life was filled with a love of the thousands of books he read in his libraries, his world-renown stamp collection of Austrian stamps, Time Magazines and other collectibles, working on his model ships and planes, and creating his paradise of antiques at his home.
His life was also enriched by his partner Ann, his children Darby, Billy, and Jennifer, his dog Max, and the Koi pond in his yard.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020