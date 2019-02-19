|
Major Irvin Wayne Frutchey, Jr.
09/01/1942 - 02/17/2019
Major Irvin Wayne Frutchey, Jr , U.S. Air Force (Ret.) died peacefully in his New Smyrna Beach, Florida home surround by his loving family on Sunday , February 17, 2019. Major Frutchey was born September 1, 1942 in New Castle, Pa and moved from New Castle, Pa to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1952. A 1960 graduate of Seabreeze High School, Daytona Beach. Graduate of Florida State with BS degree, graduate of University of Southern Mississippi with a Master's degree and graduate of Central Michigan University with a Masters degree. After graduating from Florida State, Wayne joined the Air Force and entered into the service at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. He rose through the ranks to the rank of Major when he retired from the Air Force after 22 years of honorable service. He served overseas in Italy and in Okinawa and also served in the Pentagon, in D.C. Wayne was a Lifeguard of the Daytona Beach Life Saving Corp from 1960-1964 and served 5 summers as a lifeguard where he had numerous saves from his lifeguard tower. On August 7, 1993 Wayne married the love of his life, Rosemarie Gordon and they remained happily married up to the date of his death. Wayne and Rosemarie had been married for almost 26 years at Wayne's passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Wayne, Sr. and Blowden Frutchey and Max Frutchey, Wayne's beloved dog of many years. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Rosemarie Gordon Frutchey, daughter, Chris Miller (Eddie), son, Tom Gordon (Leah), grandchildren: Mallory Smith, Kendall Lucius (Bailey), Connor Gordon, Gordon Miller, son, Blake Frutchey (Connie), grandchildren, Capri, Gia and Izzy Frutchey. Wayne was a beloved husband, father and family man. He was a kind and a compassionate soul who would always go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was proud to have served in the US Air Force and was proud to have been of service to his country. He will be missed by all who loved him and all that knew him. Funeral services will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Hidden Lakes Golf Club, 35 Fairgreen Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, contribution to The ALS Association Florida Chapter, Inc., 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619, in memory of Wayne Frutchey.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019