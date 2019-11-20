|
Malcolm Meeks
8/21/1952 - 10/13/2019
Malcolm Meeks (also known as Ajamu Mutima), Neptune Beach, transitioned on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Ajamu was a 1970 graduate of Mainland High School and was amongst the first African-Americans to integrate the University of Florida's men's basketball team. While a student at the university, he began to hear the performing arts call. Ajamu founded the still thriving Acrosstown Repertory Theatre (ART) as a grassroots community theater, located in Gainesville. A prolific writer, he soon began a career in storytelling and the healing arts (music therapy). In recent years, he also worked with youth experiencing behavioral issues and those experiencing the last moments of their humanly life at hospice care. He worked with UF Shands Arts and Medicine Program, in Gainesville, as a music therapist and resident artist. At the time of his transitioning, he worked with Art with a Heart at the Wolfson's Children's Hospital and Hospice of Northeast Florida, both located in Jacksonville. Ajamu continued to be a sought-after and well-respected performing artist, poet, musician and storyteller.
He is survived by his life partner and soulmate, Linda; mother, Ruth; children: Malcolm, Adio, and Kamaria; siblings: Cheryl, Antionette, and Alphonso; best friend, Eddie; cousins and many dear friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his father, Stimon. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Karpeles Manuscript Library and Museum, 101 1st Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Art with a Heart in Healthcare, 841 Prudential Drive, Suite 150, Jacksonville, Florida, 32207 or www.artwithaheart.info.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019