Malinda (Freeman) Parker

Malinda (Freeman) Parker Obituary
Malinda (Freeman) Parker
7/21/1939 - 3/28/2019
79, went home on March 28, 2019 to be with her husband, John (Sonny) who went before her. Sonny and Malinda met while at Stetson University in DeLand. Malinda was active in her community and church but her passion was that of being a homemaker and raising her children: son, John (Stacy); daughters Dawn (Leo) and Dana (Dean); family friend Rick (Jessica); and her 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was also very close to her only sister Claudia Cook. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 13th at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019
