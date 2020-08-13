Malinda Regina Mitchell SmithOctober 25, 1958 - August 3, 2020Graveside Services for Ms. Malinda Regina Mitchell Smith, 61, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on August 3, 2020, Edgewater, FL, will be 11AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Aug. 14) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., New Smyrna Beach. Mrs. Smith was born October 25, 1958 to the parents of the late Sylvester Mitchell and Dorothy Moore Mitchell in Sanford, FL. She was a 1976 graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School. She was affectionately given the nickname, "Moon" by her brother, Allan Bernard Mitchell, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Smith is survived by her only child: Marlon M. Mitchell; 3 brothers: Sylvester Mitchell, III, Ronald L. Mitchell (Sharon) and Tonny L. Mitchell; 1 sister: Vivian M. Rogers (Sammie); 2 nephews: Martell Rogers and Jeremy Mitchell; 2 nieces: Naderia Murray and Jada Mitchell; uncles: Ralph Mitchell (Jennie), Vernal Mitchell (Fredia), Bennie Mitchell, Herman Mitchell, Russell Mitchell (Verlyn), Ernest Anderson (Grace) and Sonny Anderson; aunts: Grace Stevens, Mary Anderson, Ruby Anderson, Sheila Mitchell; a devoted best friend, Darlene Baker; longtime family friend, Vera Simpkins and Robyn Jones. Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., New Smyrna Beach, FL.