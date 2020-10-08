Manjula Kanji
October 2, 2020
Manjula Kanji, wife, mother, sister and dear friend to all, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Mohan (wife: Sumati); daughter, Milan (husband: Alpesh, children: Anjeli, Aasha, Aakash), and her son, Kiran (wife: Mukti, children: Shaam, Shree). She was loved by many. Our family asks that you spend time with loved ones during this time, taking a moment to be grateful for each other. Due to Covid-19, we will be limiting the memorial service and visitation to immediate family members only. We appreciate your love and cooperation as we navigate through this difficult time. Condolences can be shared at mkanji73@bellsouth.net or on our website at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com
