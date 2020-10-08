1/1
Manjula Kanji
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manjula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manjula Kanji
October 2, 2020
Manjula Kanji, wife, mother, sister and dear friend to all, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Mohan (wife: Sumati); daughter, Milan (husband: Alpesh, children: Anjeli, Aasha, Aakash), and her son, Kiran (wife: Mukti, children: Shaam, Shree). She was loved by many. Our family asks that you spend time with loved ones during this time, taking a moment to be grateful for each other. Due to Covid-19, we will be limiting the memorial service and visitation to immediate family members only. We appreciate your love and cooperation as we navigate through this difficult time. Condolences can be shared at mkanji73@bellsouth.net or on our website at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved