|
|
Manuel F. Vasquez
January 25, 2020
Manuel (Manny) F. Vasquez, 94, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020, while living in San Marcos, CA. Manny was born in Albany, NY to Manuel and Anna Vasquez. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and met his soulmate of 72 years, Gabriella. Manny eventually moved to Ravena, NY and was employed as a Correctional Officer for 32 years at the Coxsackie, NY Correctional Institution. He was the last of the Mounted Guards in New York State upon his retirement. He retired to Florida and went to work as a Correctional Officer at Tomoka Correctional Facility in Daytona Beach, FL. for another 10 years. Manny was a devoted husband and father, always working at more than one job to be sure he provided for his family. He always supported and followed his sons in sports, regardless of the playing location. He was one of the founders of the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (RCS) High School Mens Association (known now as RCS Sports Association). Manny was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Smyrna Beach, FL and served several years as an usher. Manny was predeceased by his wife, Gabe, his parents Manuel and Anna, his sister, Anita Frost and daughter-in-law, Rikki Rothman. Survivors include his brother, Frank Vasquez, Monticello, FL; sons, Thomas Vasquez, Melbourne FL; Robert Vasquez and wife, Patricia, San Marcos, CA; and, John Vasquez and wife, Julia, Wichita Falls, TX. Manny was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews. Burial with full military honors will be March 16 in Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020