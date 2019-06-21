|
|
Manuel V. Rojas
Manuel V. Rojas, 88, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Manuel was born in Costa Rica, Central America on April 17, 1931. It was there he discovered his love for teaching and education. He moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1963 and began teaching at Ormond Beach Middle School. After several years there, he transferred to Seabreeze High School, where he taught Spanish, English and French and also coached soccer. He was a true advocate for soccer. After teaching, he served on the School Board, retiring in 1993. He then became the founder and Pastor of Church of God of Daytona Beach. He dedicated many years studying the word of God, using every tool at his disposal to find the biblical truth. He was very involved with his congregation until he was unable to do so because of his health. He always put himself last and thought of others first. Manuel will be well remembered by students, neighbors and anyone who crossed paths with him. He is survived by his wife, Carol Rojas, his daughter, Nancy Rojas-Glad (Jay Cheevers), his son, William Rojas, his grandchildren Laura Rojas-Glad and Wesley Rojas-Glad, his siblings who live in Costa Rica, numerous nieces and nephews, and many grateful friends and students. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Church of God Ministries International, 138 Madison Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00pm. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019