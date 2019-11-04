|
|
Maragret G. (Molly) Cauble
Dec. 29, 1930 - Nov. 1, 2019
Margaret G. (Molly) Cauble, 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 1, 2019. Molly was born in Salisbury, NC on December 29, 1930 to Willis and Aleta Griggs. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Cauble, in 1952 and raised four daughters in Florida. After being saved by God's grace in her early adult years, Molly served the Lord faithfully by singing in her church choir and ministering in women's ministries. Upon retirement, she and Richard bought an RV and over a four year period traveled to every state in the continental United States and every Canadian province. They loved visiting family in their travels and hosted many large family gatherings on the holidays at their home in Sebastian, Florida. Molly was pre-deceased by her husband of 49 years, Richard, in 2001 and a daughter, Kelly Ziff, in 2015. She is survived by three daughters, Diane (Don) Miller of Ormond Beach, Linda (George) Ballou of Coral Springs, and Nancy Cauble of Zebulon, NC. Molly had 7 grandchildren, David Zeigler, Laurel Schmick, Katie Neumann, Donnie Miller, Hannah Ziff, Hunter Ballou, and Adrianna Cauble-Terry. She also had 4 great grandchildren, Madelynn Schmick, Rowynn Neumann, Landon Schmick, and Lance Jia. Her family will receive friends Saturday, November 9, from 1 pm to 2 pm at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach, Florida. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 pm. Molly will be buried beside her husband in the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019