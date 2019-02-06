|
Marc Lewis Jones
02/04/2019
Marc Lewis Jones, 56, of Daytona Beach, passed away on February 4. Marc was a sales manager at Pat Fischer Nissan of Titusville. Left behind to cherish Marc's memory are his wife Charity Jones; sons, Mason Jones, Colton (Meshia) Smith and Aron Thomson; mother, Candy Jones Gilman; brothers, Greg (Susan) Jones, Lester (Ansley) Jones; and grandchildren, Connor Thomson, Jackson Thomson, and Aiden Gillis. He was predeceased by his father, Wallace L. Jones, Jr. Receiving is 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 8, at Heritage Place of Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange. Celebration of life will be at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Saturday, February 9, at 11:00 a.m. and burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville. For more details please visit www.baldwincrcemation.com. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge of arrangements.
