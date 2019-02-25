|
|
Marc Ryan Tollin
11/14/1969 - 02/24/2019
Marc Ryan Tollin, 49 suddenly and without warning was taken from us. Marc was a caring and loving soul who valued his family and his many friends. He was the type of person who really would give you the shirt off of his back and do what he could for even the stranger. This was clearly demonstrated by the organ and tissue donation that he was able to provide after he passed. He was an avid movie goer and enjoyed the latest electronic gadgets and technology. He was born November 14, 1969 in Newark, NJ to Merilee and Stephen Tollin. The family moved to Sullivan County, NY, in 1970, and there, he attended school in Liberty, NY. In 1988 he relocated with his family to Ormond Beach, FL, and then in 1998, to Palm Coast, FL. He held various jobs over the years. He was predeceased by his mother Merilee and is survived by his father, Stephen, at home and older brother, Andrew, of Columbia, SC. His uncle, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews and great niece all will surely miss his warm smile and infectious laugh. It is safe to say that the void Marc leaves in this universe will never be filled. Donations in his memory can be made to Temple Beth Shalom at Palm Coast, Florida. A graveside service will be celebrated on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:00AM at Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens with Rabbi Rose Eberle of Temple Beth Shalom Officiating. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019