Marchette Patricia Bush
Sept. 12, 1977 - July 13, 2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Marchette Patricia Bush, 41, Daytona Bch, who passed on July 13, 2019, will be 3 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. David Strapp, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, July 19) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Bush was born on September 12, 1977 to the late Marsha Bush and Noble Geathers. She attended the public schools of Volusia County and Daytona State College. She was employed with Golden Corral as a baker until illness fell upon her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: James and Hurley Bush; uncle: Wayne Bush; and aunt: Viola Matheny (Robert). She is survived by loving sons: Jawain Bush and Rinnard Bush; long-time companion: Paul Watson; brothers: Noble Geathers, Curtis Vreen, Jeffrey Edward; sisters: Hullirose Bush, Kamora Bush, Sandra Wallace; uncles: James Bush (Justine), Richard Bush (Judy); Charles Bush (Blanche), Alphonza Bush (Lorri), Deryl Bush, Everette Bush, Carl Nelson (Tiffany), Michael Nelson (Arakie); aunts: Charlotte Washington, Lucinda Jackson (Dennis), Frances Jones (Richard); godmother: Valentine Presley; best friend: Rachel Gilpin; a host of nieces, nephews, great uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019