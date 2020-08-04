Marcie Lynn Newton
6/21/1961 - 7/31/2020
On Friday, July 31, 2020, heaven received an angel. Marcie Lynn Newton passed away with Raymond "Chip" Letter, her companion of 27 years by her side. Her sudden passing has devastated her family and friends. Marcie was born in Gloversville, NY on June 21, 1961, and spent most of her youth growing up in Kokomo, IN. She always had fond memories of her friends and family there. After high school, she attended nursing school and became a skilled and devoted nurse. Nursing and caring for others were her calling. Her first job was at the Camelot Care Center in Logansport, IN where she was a nurse for the residents, as well as serving as a guardian for one of the patients there. In 1984, Marcie moved to Deland, FL and started working at the Duvall Home. She had a special gift and insight for providing care to patients with special needs. After leaving the Duvall home in 2016, she continued nursing at Florida Health Care in Daytona Beach, amongst a close-knit community of medical professionals. Marcie met Chip many years ago while attending St. Peter Church in Deland. After they started dating, Marcie quickly became a treasured part of the Letter family. She was much loved by Chip's parents, his sisters and brother, and his many nieces and nephews. Together, Marcie and Chip organized annual family reunions that are cherished by every member of the family. It gave everyone great joy to share and celebrate memorable times together for the past 25 years.
Marcie's family meant everything to her. She cherished the times antiquing and volunteering with her Mom; fishing, and learning to cook alongside her Dad; and memories of summer nights with her sisters and all the neighborhood kids playing on Hillcrest Drive in Kokomo, IN. She also enjoyed the great times visiting Nonnie with her Mom, Dad, and sisters in South Florida at Christmastime; and hosting Grandma Nadine many times at her house in Orange City, FL. Marcie was a vibrant and spirited person who had a kind word for everyone. Her artistic talents were amazing. She was voted the Volusia County Fair Homemaker of the Year on two different occasions. Marcie also had a strong sense of service to others. She worked with veterans to provide food for the homeless and volunteered for numerous ministries within the church including the Nurses Ministry and Festival Committee. She also used her tremendous cooking talents to provide delicious food for the Soup Ministry. Marcie spent countless hours sewing hundreds of protective masks for appreciative family, friends and coworkers with the coming of the corona virus pandemic. A creative and talented seamstress, family and friends were always excited to receive a hand-sewn gift from Marcie. Additionally, Marcie loved and cared for animals, having adopted two rescue dogs (Calliope and Bella). Marcie is survived by her companion Chip Letter, her mother Rosemary, sisters Lori Cassaro (Harry Smith) and Beth Lucas; her nieces Jacki, Samantha and Ariana; a nephew Andy; as well as many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Jacque. Viewing will be at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave., Deland on Friday evening, August 7th from 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church located at 359 W. New York Ave., Deland on Saturday August 8th at 10 am. Interment will be held at Hollywood Cemetery in Orange City directly following the Mass. In view of the current local city ordinances, face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.