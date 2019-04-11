|
|
Marcus Ellis
11/09/1967 - 04/05/2019
Marcus Ellis, 51, of Ormond Beach, passed away on April 5, 2019 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach. A Visitation beginning at 10am and Funeral Service at 11am will be held in his honor on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Interment will follow in Volusia Memorial Park. Marc was born in Daytona Beach on November 9, 1967 to Donald and Joan Ellis. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1985. He was self-employed, owning a local lawn service business. Marc enjoyed all aspects of the outdoors, especially fishing and riding dirt bikes with his boys. He was active in the boy scout events and camping. Like his father, he had a wonderful love for his children, an infectious laugh, and a smile that always carried into his eyes. Marc will be sadly missed by his family, Jeannean and Brandon Hood, his sons Ethan and Cameron Ellis, his mother Joan Ellis, sisters Pam (Mark) Strama and Dawnette (John) Mullen, his nieces Kristin Ellis and Kayla Mullen, and nephews Eric McGovern, Billy Beardsley, and Christopher White, as well as many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Ellis and sister Wendy White. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019