Margaret Ann Osterman Yelvington
February 18, 1929 - July 31, 2019
Margaret Ann Osterman Yelvington passed away peacefully at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Yelvington is preceded in death by her husband, Conrad. She is survived by her daughter Darlene and son Gary; daughter-in-law Susan Julian Yelvington and grandchildren, Chadd Collins and Jourdan Yelvington all of Port Orange, FL. Born February 18, 1929 in Deland, Florida to Otto and Elizabeth Osterman, Margaret graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, FL. She found her partner for life, Conrad Yelvington at the age of 14 and she married him at the age of 19. Together, they founded Conrad Yelvington Distributors and built a legacy for their family that began with just a single truck in 1948. Margaret and Conrad celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary with friends and family in 2018. While the company was named after Conrad, most everyone knew, including Conrad, that Margaret was the "glue" that kept their dream alive and prospering for almost 60 years. With the purchase of their first truck, Margaret was side-by-side with Conrad as he made the daily deliveries of clay pipe and sod in the Central Florida area. As the company grew, Margaret stayed home raising their two young children during the day while balancing the books at night. As the business grew, so did the workload. Margaret ran the company's office located behind the dream home she and Conrad built in South Daytona for their family. From motherhood to bookkeeping, Margaret loved her life and held close to her the people in it. She enjoyed family most, the company of close friends, and maybe most of all bringing kindness and a beautiful smile to all she met. As one close friend said, "she was such a wonderful example of a Godly woman who nurtured her family and community." All those who were fortunate enough to know Margaret looked to her for that "bright light in the darkest of times - a light that will never be extinguished in our hearts and still enlightens our lives." The family will be having a private ceremony. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mrs. Yelvington's church, Calvary Christian Center in Ormond (CALVARYFL.COM) or to a Christian in memory of Margaret Osterman Yelvington.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019