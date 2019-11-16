|
Margaret (Peggy) Brod
October 30, 2019
On October 30, 2019, Margaret (Peggy) Brod, of Port Orange, Florida, left this earth to join her beloved husband, the late Dr. Henri Lyon Brod. Left to mourn her passing are her four children, Scott, Julie, Donna and Fred, who absolutely adored her. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Jennifer, Amber, Lisa, Brittany, Stephanie, David, Brenna, Michael and John, and by her ten great grandchildren and last, but not least, her min-pin, Kutz. It is with certainty that Peggy will be remembered by her friends, neighbours and family for her intelligence, graciousness, curiosity and unending sense of humour. Lovingly, nurturingly, Peggy requested a celebration of life be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019