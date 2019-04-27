Margaret Cassino

04/18/2019

Margaret Helen Cassino, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on April 18, 2019 under the care of the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, FL. She is survived by her husband, Donald Pittsley; 4 children, Nigel Currey, John Currey and Simon Currey; a daughter, Helen Jones; 5 grandsons, Neil, Peter, Thomas & Harrison Currey and Dan Jones; 2 granddaughters, Rachel Currey and Rebecca Jones; 2 great-grandchildren other family and friends. Margaret was a past owner of the "English Rose Tea Room" on West Granada in Ormond Beach. She was also a personal chef for some of the most influential and wealthy people in New York and Southern Florida. Margaret was a member of the Moose Lodge 1263 in Daytona Beach. She loved cooking, traveling, yard sales, card playing and "cruising". A private graveside service will be held for Margaret at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL with her Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2 – 4 PM at the Moose Lodge, 601 West Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Stuart F Meyers Hospice House, in Palm Coast.





