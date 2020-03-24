|
|
Margaret (Marge) Collins
July 26, 1943 - March 23, 2020
Marge's battle with dementia has ended. Margaret (Marge) Collins was born July 26, 1943 in Brooklyn N.Y. She was raised in West Islip, N.Y., married in 1974 and moved to Florida in March of 1986. Marge was a giver and nurturer throughout her life. Her many career moves included Dental Assistant, Caterer, Personal Assistant, Housekeeper and her loved stint as a Guardian ad Litem. She will surely be missed, especially by her husband, Mick, who was blessed with 45 years together with Marge. We all hold a place in our hearts for her. Marge is survived by: her husband Mick, Daughters Jaime Sigurdsson and Meghan Quartier, Brother Thomas Hackett, Sisters Frances Lotwis, Eileen Sullivan, Barbara Darnell, Geni Frank, and Roseanne Hackett. Also, her granddaughters Sara, Siena, and Soley Sigurdsson , grandsons Nathan and Will Quartier, and the Lookingbill children: Teresa, Bobby, Brandon and Zachary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Paul Nardoni Foundation, 7581 Ponte Verdi Lane, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. A memorial and celebration of life will be announced after the ongoing pandemic has been addressed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020