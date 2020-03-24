Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Marge) Collins


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Marge) Collins Obituary
Margaret (Marge) Collins
July 26, 1943 - March 23, 2020
Marge's battle with dementia has ended. Margaret (Marge) Collins was born July 26, 1943 in Brooklyn N.Y. She was raised in West Islip, N.Y., married in 1974 and moved to Florida in March of 1986. Marge was a giver and nurturer throughout her life. Her many career moves included Dental Assistant, Caterer, Personal Assistant, Housekeeper and her loved stint as a Guardian ad Litem. She will surely be missed, especially by her husband, Mick, who was blessed with 45 years together with Marge. We all hold a place in our hearts for her. Marge is survived by: her husband Mick, Daughters Jaime Sigurdsson and Meghan Quartier, Brother Thomas Hackett, Sisters Frances Lotwis, Eileen Sullivan, Barbara Darnell, Geni Frank, and Roseanne Hackett. Also, her granddaughters Sara, Siena, and Soley Sigurdsson , grandsons Nathan and Will Quartier, and the Lookingbill children: Teresa, Bobby, Brandon and Zachary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Paul Nardoni Foundation, 7581 Ponte Verdi Lane, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. A memorial and celebration of life will be announced after the ongoing pandemic has been addressed.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -