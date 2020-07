Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret "Marge" Collins

7/26/43 - 3/23/20

A Funeral Mass for Margaret "Marge" Collins, who passed away March 23, 2020, will be on Saturday August 8,2020 at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 600 S. Nova Rd, Ormond Beach.



