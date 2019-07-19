Margaret E. Williams Barrett-Riggs

Sept. 25, 1920 - July 12, 2019

It is with a sadness deeply etched that we announce that our amazing mother, Margaret Riggs, passed into the arms of the Lord on July 12, 2019. Her peaceful transition was due in large part to the medical expertise and compassionate hearts of the Hospice Team entrusted with her care, beautiful souls to whom we express our gratitude eternal. Margaret was born Margaret Elizabeth Williams (AKA Midge) on September 25, 1920 in Pulaski, VA. The fourth and last survivor of eight siblings born to Roy James and Lucy Pinkard Williams. Many of her warmest memories were of carefree outings spent on the family farm with her many siblings and cousins. Margaret was married to the love of her life, Gerald Walker Barrett, Jr. on October 10, 1946, a union that produced two daughters, Julia Lynne Barrett and Janet Laurette Barrett. She later married Harry Robert Riggs, a photography buff and avid golfer. Margaret moved to Palm Coast, Fl in August 1986, where she enjoyed a life of contentment , comfort and what would become treasured and lasting friendships with friends and neighbors. Margaret's gentle spirit, unassuming air, thoughtful deeds, and welcoming smile endeared her to all those fortunate enough to have made her acquaintance.A country girl at heart, Margaret loved and respected nature and its creatures. Her greatest passion in life were the three poodles who shared her life, (Troy, Kogi and Dinky) all of whom have been cremated an will be laid to rest with their beloved mistress. Coming from humble beginnings Margaret always appreciated the little things in life from the chirping of a cardinal (she loved birds) to the picking of vegetables from her garden to prepare wonderful gourmet meals. She loved music from Elvis to the classics and enjoyed Lawrence Welk every Saturday night for over twenty years. And there remained until the very last a "Twinkle" in those gorgeous baby blues anytime a handsome gentleman came into view. It has been an honor to serve as our adored Mother's caregivers during her final years, and in doing so to be the recipient of invaluable lessons learned- her lasting gift to us.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National or the Flagler Humane Society. Memorial services are pending. Full Obit can be viewed at: https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/margaret-riggs/ Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 19 to July 21, 2019