Margaret Harper "Kathy" Thuemling
1950 - 2020
Margaret "Kathy" Harper Thuemling
Sept 21, 1950 - Aug 6, 2020
Kathy was born in Daytona Beach, FL and graduated from Mainland High School in 1969. She resided in Baton Rouge, LA. and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, who was called to her heavenly home on August 6th, 2020. Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She will always be known for her compassionate spirit, love for the Lord and being the cornerstone of her beautiful family .We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randy of 50 years. her daughter Shannon Smith and Eric, her daughter Shelly Smith and Herbie, and her son Shaun Thuemling, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, brother Harry Harper, brother Bruce Mashburn and Andie and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Harry H. Harper & Audrey M. Grace, sister Connie Johnson & brother John Burnsed. There will be a private family service in Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
