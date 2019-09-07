Home

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Margaret Hartman Wilms


1921 - 2019
Margaret Hartman Wilms Obituary
Margaret Hartman Wilms
Aug. 27, 1921 - Sept. 1, 2019
Margaret Hartman Wilms of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 1st. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 27, 1921 to Henry C. Hartman and Sophia M. Yeager. Margaret married Harry F. Wilms in 1952 and the family relocated to Ormond Beach in 1970. Margaret was a member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church for 49 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting, sewing and genealogy. As a young woman, Margaret worked at various jobs in Baltimore, including at a large furrier company, as a hand and leg model at The Hecht Co., as a war worker at The Glenn L. Martin Co., and as a clerk for the B & O Railroad. She worked in various positions at Riverview Methodist Church (Ormond) for 37 years, retiring in 2013 at age 92. Margaret loved her family and was a faithful servant of our Lord. She was humble and compassionate and will be remembered by family and friends for the kindness she showed to others.
Margaret is survived by three children: Mary Eileen Minser (Jay) of Union, KY, Joan Wilms and Dorothy Wilms of Ormond Beach; three grandchildren: Jason Minser (Megan), Ryan Minser (Amanda) and Elisabeth Minser; two great-grandchildren: Harrison and Sawyer Minser and many adoring nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her sisters, Veronica Holston and Dorothy Schneck and great granddaughter, Audrey Minser. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, September 9th at 2:30 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Easter Seals Foundation or the St. Jude Children's Foundation.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
