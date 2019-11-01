|
|
Margaret Horvath
Oct. 20, 1923 - Oct. 30, 2019
Margaret Horvath (October 20, 1923 - October 30, 2019) 96 years of age of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away lovingly cared for by her family. She was the daughter of Joseph Mileder and Margaret Eredics of Repcevis, Hungary and the loving wife of Nandor Horvath who predeceased her in 1986. She had three daughters who were so inspired by her loving and kind ways...Maria (Albert) of Grants Pass, Oregon, Suzanne (Douglas) of Naples, Florida and Katherine (Douglas) of Hope Mills, NC. The hearts of her grandchildren and great grandchildren ache without her. Her grandchildren, Scott, Jason, Jonathan, Jennifer, and Kaitlyn loved her dearly. Her great grandchildren Chelsea, Ainsley, Alan, and Ryan miss the sparkle in her eyes! She was the pillar of our families, the love and strength that surpasses all human quality. Margaret moved to Florida in 1976 where she and our dad spent many happy years together, first in Palm Coast and then in Daytona Beach. She always told people that coming from a small Hungarian village, she ended up living at the world's most famous beach. Previously, Margaret lived in Derby, New York after she left her life behind in her birth country of Hungary. She wanted to build a better and safer life for her family. Margaret will be remembered by all as a devoted mother, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She made everyone laugh, wiped their tears, shared their successes, and helped shoulder the losses. She was cherished by her many friends and neighbors. Margaret was a proud and active member of the Daytona Hungarian Club for many years, where she also served as Vice President for a short time. Funeral arrangements were made by the Fuller Funeral home in Naples, Florida (who worked endlessly to bring mom home to Daytona). A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon. There will be no viewing hours. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Margaret Horvath to the by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at http://act.alz.org/goto/MargaretHorvath.
