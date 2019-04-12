|
Margaret I. Shargay
07/03/1924 - 04/11/2019
Margaret I. Shargay, 94, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1924 in Riverdale, New Jersey to the late George and Mary (O'Connor) Brown. Margaret moved to Palm Coast in 1986 coming from Butler, New Jersey. She was a life member of the VFW Post 8696 Ladies Axillary. She golfed with the Niners at Pine Lakes Golf Club and family gatherings were her favorite thing. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Gene Shargay, who passed away in 2007, and her sons, Lawrence Shargay and Richard Shargay. She is survived by her son, Gene Shargay Jr. and his wife Ada of Riverdale, New Jersey; her daughter, Jill S. Sommer of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Bruce Miserendino, Lisa Lotz; great grandchildren, Chelsea Townsend Solis, Brittnay Townsend, Tasha Miserendino, Trey Miserendino; 6 great great grandchildren. Margaret was a wonderful woman who graced all who came into her presence with "her sugar sweet smile." She was kind, joyful, smart, and a good listener. She loved her Jesus. She will be so missed. Today, she is reunited with her husband in heaven and her LORD. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mrs. Shargay entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019