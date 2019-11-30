|
Margaret J. Bender
Jan. 27, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2019
Margaret (Peg) J. Bender, 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert (Bob) W. Bender married for 59 years, her loving daughter Lisa M. Olson and her son-in-law Scott E. Olson, grandsons Justin (JR) R. Bender and Evan S. Olson. Peg is also survived by her sisters Evelyn Qualls & Patricia Miller, sister-in-laws JoAnn Bender & Pamela (Pam) Foreman and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark T. Bender. Peg was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister & aunt and we will miss her dearly. We take comfort knowing that even though she has left us here on earth, she is re-united in heaven with the ones she so loved. Cremation arrangements have been made, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family & friends.
