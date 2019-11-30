Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Bender


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Bender Obituary
Margaret J. Bender
Jan. 27, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2019
Margaret (Peg) J. Bender, 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert (Bob) W. Bender married for 59 years, her loving daughter Lisa M. Olson and her son-in-law Scott E. Olson, grandsons Justin (JR) R. Bender and Evan S. Olson. Peg is also survived by her sisters Evelyn Qualls & Patricia Miller, sister-in-laws JoAnn Bender & Pamela (Pam) Foreman and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark T. Bender. Peg was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister & aunt and we will miss her dearly. We take comfort knowing that even though she has left us here on earth, she is re-united in heaven with the ones she so loved. Cremation arrangements have been made, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family & friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -