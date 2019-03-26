|
Margaret J. Mason
03/27/1924 - 03/16/2019
Margaret J (Mackey) Mason of Palm Coast Florida passed away unexpectedly at her home Saturday morning March 16. Margie as she was known to family and friends was 94. Margie was born March 27, 1924 in Altoona PA to Mark K Mackey and Anna D (Beck) Mackey. She was their only child. Margie grew up in Altoona where she graduated from Altoona Catholic High School in 1942 and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, James E Mason of Altoona in July of 1946. Together they raised five children, but Margie continued to work full time as an RN in Maternity and Delivery in various hospitals where ever they lived. Margie and Jim retired to Palm Coast Florida in 1988 where they made new friends at the Knights of Columbus Hall and Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church as well as different events and festivals around Florida. They also managed to travel extensively and at one time owned and used five different timeshares. Margie's greatest pleasure came from having her grandchildren and great grandchildren around her. She never missed sending birthday cards and gifts to all of them. Her happy smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all that knew her. Margie is predeceased by her husband James as well as two of her sons Steven C. Mason and Mark J. Mason. She is survived by her only daughter Sandra A. (Mason) Shelton and two sons, James V. Mason (Chris) and Michael J. Mason (Donna) as well as seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Phillip, Shelley, Nicki, Jessica, Amanda and Alexandra and three great grandchildren, Ethan, Talon and Cassie and scores of nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving well wishers at St Elizabeth Anne Seton Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at the church at noon. Inurnment at Volusia Memorial Park will commence at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Margie's name to the and/or St Elizabeth Anne Seton Church and School in Palm Coast. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mrs. Mason entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019