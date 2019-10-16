Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Varano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret King "Mazzo" Varano


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret King "Mazzo" Varano Obituary
Margaret King Varano "Mazzo"
Oct. 16, 1930 - Oct. 15, 2019
Longtime Edgewater, Florida resident, Margaret was predeceased by her husband Frank and granddaughter Michelle. She is survived by her six children: Jerry, Denise Marie, Rich, Catherine, Valerie & Gene; two daughters in law, Max and Suzanne; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and a few beloved pets. There will be a remembrance/celebration Saturday, October 19th at her home from 2-5 pm for any who wish to attend.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.