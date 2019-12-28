Home

Margaret M. Rogers


1927 - 2019
Margaret M. Rogers
Aug. 22, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2019
Margaret M. Rogers, 92, of Port Orange, FL., went to be with the Lord Sunday December 22, 2019. She was born in Irvington, NY on August 22, 1927, daughter of the late Leroy and Peggy (O'Keefe) Odell. She was a school bus driver for Carmel Central School Dist. She lived in NY until her retirement in 1984. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Mrs. Rogers was the widow of the late Joseph J Rogers and is survived by her son, Gregory Rogers (Claudia), her daughters, Patricia Kilcourse (Tom) and Maureen Birmley (Larry), six grandchildren and a brother Thomas Odell and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -